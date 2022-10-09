Four Impact Wrestling Stars Have Left the Company

According to a report from PWInsider, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, and Vince from Honor No More have all left Impact Wrestling. They are now considered free agents as their contracts have expired.

On a Fightful podcast last month, Kanellis discussed the status of her contract:

“I’m on a per-appearance deal with them (IMPACT) until October 8th. It’s so hard to make decisions moving forward because I love what we’re doing in IMPACT and I know the possibilities of where we might go with it and where I might go with it as an individual. Scott D’Amore is a fantastic boss, if I’m not in the Maria Honor No More voice. I absolutely love what we’re doing there.”

Referee Brian Hebner previously commented about a number of contracts being up for renewal this month, and it appears that he was referring to the individuals who have been mentioned.

Kanellis has stated that she has had conversations with people in WWE and AEW this year, but there is no information available regarding the next steps for the free agents.