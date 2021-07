Impact has announced the following matches for next Thursday’s show, which is the final episode before the Slammiversary PPV.

-Tag Team Champion Joe Doering vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Willie Mack vs. Doc Gallows

-X Division Champion Josh Alexander, Petey Williams, Trey Miguel & Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju & Shera

-Knockouts Tag Team Champion Tasha Steelz vs. Havok

-Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering vs. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With A K

The Slammiversary card can be found here.