Four Matches Confirmed for the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” PPV Event

The following matches have been confirmed for the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” PPV event on Sunday, July 31st in Nashville, TN:

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair vs. TBD

Impact Wrestling World Title

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

The PPV will take place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium as part of Starrcast V.