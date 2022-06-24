Four Matches Confirmed for the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” PPV Event

The following matches have been confirmed for the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” PPV event on Sunday, July 31st in Nashville, TN:
Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair vs. TBD
Impact Wrestling World Title
Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title
Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering
The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)
The PPV will take place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium as part of Starrcast V.
