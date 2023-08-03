Four Matches Revealed For This Week’s AEW Rampage (8/4/2023)

During this week’s 200th episode of AEW Dynamite, the four matches that will be taking place as part of tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage were made official.

It was announced that Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) will face Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli in a Parking Lot Fight, Anna Jay will battle Skye Blue in Women’s Division Singles action, Mogul Embassy’s Swerve Strickland and AR Fox will be in Tag Team action and Keith Lee, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will face Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade in a Trios Match.

As of this writing, these are the only matches announced for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, which will be taking place from inside the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida and will air at 10PM ET on TNT.