Four More Stars Qualify For Men’s & Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Matches

You can officially pencil in four more Superstars for the men’s and women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches at next month’s WWE premium live event.

Santos Escobar, Butch, Bayley & Iyo Sky all earned their spots in the two matches by winning qualifying bouts on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Escobar defeated Mustafa Ali in the opener, Butch bested Baron Corbin, Bayley beat Michin and Iyo Sky got past Shotzi to earn their spots in the matches.

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 goes down on July 1 from the O2 Arena in London, England. Make sure to join us here on 7/1 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2023 results coverage.