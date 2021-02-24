Four More Talents Confirmed For Next WWE Performance Center Class

Four more talents have been confirmed for the new WWE Performance Center Class in Orlando, according to PWInsider As we’ve noted, around 30 men and women reported to the Performance Center on Tuesday to begin training under their WWE NXT contracts. Some had already started with the company. Jennifer Michell Cantu Iglesias, Drew Kasper, Avery Taylor and Sareee are now confirmed for the class, which WWE should be officially announcing soon.

Below is the updated list of confirmed names for this class:

* Drew Kasper – top collegiate wrestler and lifelong WWE fan, younger brother of Jacob Kasper, who reported to the WWE Performance Center last October

* Jennifer Michell Cantu Iglesias – 24 year old powerlifter from Mexico, worked a WWE tryout in December 2019

* Avery Taylor – Florida indie wrestler, worked a NXT TV Battle Royal in September 2020. Trained by ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal and Matt Sydal

* Sareee – top women’s wrestler from Japan, signed before the COVID-19 pandemic hit but just now arriving in the United States

* Taya Valkyrie – 37 years old, longest-reigning Impact Knockouts Champion in history, married to John Morrison

* Parker Boudreaux – 18 year old college football star, compared to a young Brock Lesnar

* Bronson Rechsteiner – 23 year old former football player, son of Rick Steiner

* Angela Arnold – known as AQA, trained by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

* Christian Brigham – known as Christian Casanova

* Anthony Henry – 36 year old former EVOLVE star

* Christian Hubble – known as Blake Christian

* Karissa Rivera – second generation talent, daughter of Steve King. Appeared on RAW as Bobby Lashley’s “ex-wife” once

* Zoey Stark – formerly known as Lacey Ryan, recently debuted on NXT TV and worked the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* Cora Jade – formerly known as Elayna Black, recently debuted on NXT TV in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* Gigi Dolin – formerly known as Priscilla Kelly, recently debuted on NXT TV in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic