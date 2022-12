WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella’s new reality TV series will premiere on E! next month.

E! has confirmed that the four-part “Nikki Bella Says I Do” series will premiere on Thursday, January 26. This is billed as a four-part Special Event.

Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev married on August 26 in Paris, France. The new E! series will follow the wedding and the events leading up to it.

The series’ new trailer is available below: