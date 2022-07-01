Four Wrestlers Pulled From Upcoming New Japan Road Tour

For their upcoming New Japan Road Tour, New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed some lineup adjustments.

Yuto Nakashima, YOH, DOUKI, and Alex Coughlin have been dropped from the tour. NJPW issued the following statement:

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

We regret to inform that the following four wrestlers will not be cleared to participate in their upcoming matches in Korakuen Hall on the New Japan Road tour.

Alex Coughlin has sustained an injury to his left calf muscle.

YOH has returned a positive COVID test, and has been self isolating. YOH is cleared to return on July 5, and his NEVER 6 Man Tag Team Championship match is unaffected.

DOUKI has been ruled a close contact with a COVID infected party, and will self isolate.

Yuto Nakashima has sustained a left elbow injury.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to see these four wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

The following changes have been made to cards as a result.

SUNDAY JULY 3

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima ->

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs Ryohei Oiwa & X

Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors & The DKC vs Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & Shingo Takagi ->

Yuji Nagata, Clark Connors & The DKC vs Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & Shingo Takagi

YOH, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano vs EVIL,Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO ->

Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano vs EVIL, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi

Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii vs Taichi & DOUKI ->

Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii vs Taichi & TAKA Michinoku

MONDAY JULY 4

Yuto Nakashima vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru ->

X vs TAKA Michinoku

Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors & The DKC vs Taichi, El Desperado & DOUKI ->

Yuji Nagata, Clark Connors & The DKC vs Taichi, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

YOH, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano vs EVIL,Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO ->

Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano vs EVIL, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi

TUESDAY JULY 5

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Yuto Nakashima ->

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs Hiroyoshi Tenzan & X

Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors & The DKC vs Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Alex Zayne ->

Yuji Nagata, Clark Connors & The DKC vs Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Alex Zayne

Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI vs Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI ->

Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI vs Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & TAKA Michinoku

NJPW joins fans in wishing a speedy recovery for Nakashima and Coughlin, and the best of health for YOH and DOUKI.