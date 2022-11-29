Fourth WWE Hall of Famer Revealed for This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman has been added to the WWE NXT lineup for this week.

We previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels would be joined on Tuesday’s show by four other Hall of Famers to announce the five male and five female competitors for the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10.

The fourth member of the Hall of Fame, Waltman, was revealed today. Alundra Blayze, WWE Producer Molly Holly, and Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James were previously announced.

The full details and rules for the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches at Deadline can be found by clicking here.

The following is the updated NXT lineup for Tuesday:

* Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

* Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley

* Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose) vs. Nikkita Lyons and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

* WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will be joined by four WWE Hall of Famers (Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Producer Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman) to announce the men’s and women’s competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at Deadline