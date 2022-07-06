FOX Executive and Consultant Hit During WWE Money in the Bank Angle, Pat McAfee’s Neck

According to Pat McAfee, during the angle that took place after Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank event ended, a FOX executive and a consultant were unintentionally struck. McAfee claims that he also received cuts.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released a post-Money in the Bank video of Happy Baron Corbin attacking McAfee as he and Michael Cole concluded the event. McAfee was beaten up in the crowd after being pulled over the fence by Corbin, who then sent him back to the ringside area for more. After that, Corbin took McAfee into the ring and used End of Days to put him to finish him off. He concluded the segment by agreeing to take against McAfee at WWE SummerSlam.

A FOX official and a consultant were seated behind the announcers at Money in the Bank, according to an update given by McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show today. During the commotion with Corbin, he unintentionally kicked them both, he said.

After that, McAfee gave a fantastic review of the Corbin attack angle, which you can watch below. He claimed that when Corbin threw him back over the barrier, he hit the side of the table with his head after Omos had been forced through it during the Men’s MITB Ladder Match, causing cuts to the back of his head.

IT IS ON AT SUMMERSLAM BUMASS CORBIN#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/jIfwPlo7mh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 5, 2022

After Money In the Bank ended, McAfee attended the UFC 276 pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas while sporting a neck brace, as we previously mentioned. Alongside WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Interim Chairwoman & CEO Stephanie McMahon, and Executive VP of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque, McAfee was shown on screen. Nick Khan, President & CRO of WWE, was also present but was not seen. McAfee claimed during today’s show that there was some concern over his neck because he was in “incredible pain,” so he wore it as a precaution. However, it is obvious that he wore the neck brace to sell the attack that had just occurred less than an hour earlier at the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena. He was found to only have severe whiplash and no fractures, according to McAfee.

You can check out footage of the post-Money in the Bank angle on Saturday night below: