FOX Sports and NBCUniversal Undergoing Layoffs and Downsizing

FOX Sports has laid off 50 to 100 staffers as the company is in the midst of a restructuring and streamlining effort, according to a report from the Wrap. The layoffs account for 5 to 10 percent of its total workforce. Of course, FOX Sports is WWE’s broadcasting partner for SmackDown. This latest round of cuts came after FOX Sports started cutting a number of its low-rated WWE and soccer programs and staff, such as WWE Backstage.

According to a report from Variety, NBCUniversal’s television group and film divisions are bracing for significant cuts as well.