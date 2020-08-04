FOX Sports Watch Party Announced For Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 1992 Replay

CM Punk, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will host a Watch Party for the WWE SummerSlam 1992 replay that airs on FS1 tonight. The pay-per-view replay begins at 7pm ET and the Watch Party begins at 9pm ET. The Watch Party will air on the various social media channels and the new FOX Sports app.

Below is WWE’s announcement on tonight’s SummerSlam 1992 replay, along with FOX’s tweet on the Watch Party: