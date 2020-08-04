FOX Sports Watch Party Announced For Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 1992 Replay

CM Punk, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will host a Watch Party for the WWE SummerSlam 1992 replay that airs on FS1 tonight. The pay-per-view replay begins at 7pm ET and the Watch Party begins at 9pm ET. The Watch Party will air on the various social media channels and the new FOX Sports app.
Below is WWE’s announcement on tonight’s SummerSlam 1992 replay, along with FOX’s tweet on the Watch Party:
Watch SummerSlam 1992 tonight on FS1
The WWE Universe can relive all of the pageantry of SummerSlam 1992 tonight on FS1.
More than 80,000 fans packed London’s Wembley Stadium for one of the most incredible sights in WWE history.
Tune in to relive Bret Hart’s epic Intercontinental Title defense against The British Bulldog, “Macho Man” Randy Savage putting the WWE Championship on the line against The Ultimate Warrior, Undertaker’s SummerSlam debut, The Legion of Doom’s spectacular entrance and more.
Catch it all tonight on FS1 at 7/6 C!
TONIGHT, join @ReneeYoungWWE, @CMPunk, @BookerT5x, and MORE, for a #SummerSlam '92 Watch Party, at 9e/6p, across our social media channels & the new @FOXSports app! pic.twitter.com/ddt8HCg9MI
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 4, 2020