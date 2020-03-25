Fozzy Re-Schedules Tour Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Chris Jericho took to Instagram this week to announce that Fozzy’s “Save the World” tour has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As we’ve noted, the tour was scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 16 in Savannah, GA and end on Sunday, August 9 in Sturgis, South Dakota. The tour will now kick off on Friday, July 10 in Columbus, OH, and end on Saturday, September 5 in Orlando, FL.

Jericho wrote on Instagram, “In light of the situation surrounding the #Coronavirus pandemic, @fozzyrock are rescheduling our spring #SaveTheWorldTour until July & August! All additional info can be found at fozzyrock.com! Tix purchased for the originally scheduled shows will be honored on the new date….Hope to ROCK with you guys again soon! We have also reschedule Nashville for Aug 30 at @thecowannashville! If your plans have changed, contact your point of purchase for refunds.)”

Jericho organized the tour so that it would not impact his schedule with AEW. You can see his full Instagram post on the changes below: