Frankie Kazarian And Scorpio Sky To Reunite For First Time Since 2020 At Prestige Roseland 9

Prestige Wrestling recently announced that top AEW stars FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will not be able to appear at their upcoming Roseland 9 event due to the effects of Hurricane Helene and as a result of that, FTR will be replaced by SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky).

SCU will be battling Midnight Heat at Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland 9 event set to take place today, Sunday, September 29th at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. This is the first time Kazarian and Sky will be teaming since 2020.

Additional information and ticket availability can be found at PrestigeWrestling.net.