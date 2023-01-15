Frankie Kazarian Comments On What Has Already Been A Wild 2023 For Him

2023 is already off to a wild start for Frankie Kazarian.

After securing his release from his All Elite Wrestling contract and announcement that he has re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling, “The Elite Hunter” took to social media on Sunday to comment on what has already been a wild New Year.

“Well, 2023 is off to a wild start,” Kaz wrote. “Thank you all for your love and support all these years.”

Kazarian continued, “There is SO much on the horizon for this year and beyond. I invite you to continue along this journey with me. I’m just getting started! Onward and upward 🤘🏼.”

