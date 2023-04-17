Frankie Kazarian Explains Decision To Leave AEW For IMPACT

Why did The Elite Hunter leave All Elite Wrestling for IMPACT Wrestling?

Frankie Kazarian recently spoke with the folks from WhatCulture and explained his decision to part ways with AEW for a return to IMPACT.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On the reason why he opted to leave AEW and return to IMPACT Wrestling: “You can’t tell my story without talking about IMPACT Wrestling because I spent 12 years there, and I was there in the formative years, in the early times, though the good times and the bad, the ebbs and the flows. It’s cool, and I chose to go back there. That’s the place that I wanted to be. I liked what I saw in the management and the locker room, and I think the company’s got a really bright future, and it’s kind of my way of giving back.”

On how saturated the pro wrestling market is, but how IMPACT is firing on all cylinders: “It’s the law of diminishing returns. Pro wrestling, it’s the blessing and the curse. The market is saturated, there’s so much wrestling, and a lot of really, really good wrestling. It’s almost hard, if you’re a hardcore fan, to keep up with all of it. It really is. But IMPACT, even though we as a company have been around almost 21 years, it’s almost kind of the best-kept secret secret in wrestling because the television program’s really good, the pay-per-views always deliver. They’re really firing on all cylinders, and what we need to do is get more eyeballs on our product, and that’s something we’re actively trying to do. I’m there because I wanted to be there. I love the roster, I love the management team. I’m just trying to build that brand up, and I’m all about leaving wrestling better than when I found in.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.