Frankie Kazarian Gives His Thoughts On Alex Shelley’s IMPACT Title Run

Frankie Kazarian is very proud of Alex Shelley.

The pro wrestling veteran spoke with The Miami Herald for an interview recently, during which he spoke about being proud of Shelley for doing an incredible job as the IMPACT World Champion.

“I’m so proud of that guy,” he said. “I’ve known Alex Shelley since he was 20 years and he was just starting out. We’ve been through a lot together, and over the years, when you know somebody that well, you become close.”

He continued, “So for him to het that opportunity and for him to now run with it, I think he’s doing an incredible job representing IMPACT Wrestling as our world champion. I’m so happy for him, man. I know he appreciates it.”

Kaz would go on to comment on how no one has dedicated their life to pro wrestling the way Shelley has.

“That guy loves this business,” he said. “He eats, breathes and sleeps pro wrestling. He’s constantly working on his technique and sharing that technique with young men and women before every show. That’s one of those, sometimes when wrestling gets it right, they really get it right. Alex Shelley being put in this position and earning the right to be IMPACT Champion, I always say it warms my black heart. I’m proud of him, so happy for him, and it’s good to see good things happen to good people sometimes.”

