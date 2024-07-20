Frankie Kazarian On Returning To TNA: “It’s The Best Decision I Could Have Made”

TNA star Frankie Kazarian recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how his return to the company is the best decision he has made.

Kazarian said, “I bet on myself. I chose to come back to TNA. It’s the best decision I could have made. I want to be in the mix, and I believe I’m good enough to be in the mix. I’m having an absolute blast, and this is what I dreamed and fantasized about since I was a young boy.”

On the reason he returned to the company is to become the World Champion:

“I came back to be TNA world champion. That’s always eluded me, but that’s something I need to achieve. I’m not going to stop until I become TNA world champion.”