Frankie Kazarian Relinquishing the Impact X-Division Title

Frankie Kazarian of AEW has relinquished his Impact X-Division title.

As previously stated, Kazarian defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey to become the new X-Division Champion last Friday at Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Kazarian has now revealed that he is exercising “Option C,” which will allow him to earn a World Title shot by giving up his current title.

Kazarian will relinquish his X-Division title next Thursday night before facing Impact World Champion Josh Alexander at a later date.

Impact will make an official announcement about Kazarian vs. Alexander, as well as a match for the vacant X-Division Title.

Alexander successfully defended his title against Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory, and then against Bobby Fish on this week’s Impact. Following his victory over Fish, Kazarian revealed his “Option C” option.

Kazarian and Alexander have never worked together or faced off against one other.