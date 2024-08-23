Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHIDA Set For TNA Emergence Pre-Show

TNA Wrestling has announced a pre-show match for the “Countdown To TNA Emergence 2024” pre-show for next Friday night.

Coming out of the August 22 installment of TNA iMPACT from the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL., the company has announced three new bouts.

As noted, TNA confirmed The Hardys, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. The System, as well as Eric Young vs. Steve Maclin as new matches for the TNA Emergence main card.

Additionally, on Friday, TNA Wrestling announced Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHIDA for the “Countdown To TNA Emergence 2024” pre-show.

Featured below is the complete lineup for the 8/30 show in Louisville, KY.

* Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHUIDA (Countdown To TNA Emergence)

* Matt Cardona vs. PCO

* Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young

* Jordynne Grace & Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance, & M-Alisha

* The Hardys, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. The System

* Mike Bailey (c) vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Riley Osborne vs. Jason Hotch vs. Laredo Kid vs. Hammerstone (Ultimate X Title Match)

* Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander (TNA Title Iron Man Match)