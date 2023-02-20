Frankie Kazarian’s Hard to Kill Appearance Was Kept From Most at Impact, Including Some Management

Impact Wrestling’s Gail Kim recently appeared on Steve Fall’s Ten Count for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kim talked about Frankie Kazarian’s surprise appearance at Impact’s Hard to Kill:

“I can tell the story now that it’s happened,” Gail said. “It was kept pretty tightly under wraps. Not many people knew, and when I mean not many people, meaning even in management didn’t know, and yes, he was very hidden. I have a very close relationship with Frankie and Traci, his wife, because I used to be roommates with them back in the day. So we’re like a big happy family. So I didn’t know Frankie was coming, but even Traci tried to throw me off the day of. So I texted her during the day. I said, ‘When is Frankie getting here?’ She’s like, ‘What do you mean?’ So she totally threw me off. I totally believed that he wasn’t coming to Hard to Kill. Then I saw him doing his promo and that’s when I discovered that he was there that day, and this is me being in the office.”

You can check out the interview below:



