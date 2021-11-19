Franky Monet Comments On John Morrison’s WWE Release

Taya Valkyrie (fka WWE NXT’s Franky Monet) took to Twitter last night and lashed out over WWE releasing her husband, John Morrison.

As noted, WWE released Morrison and 7 other Superstars late last night – “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Tegan Nox, Jaxson Ryker, Drake Maverick and Shane Thorne.

Valkyrie, who was also released this month, reacted to the releases as they were made public.

“Yooooo FUCKKKKK them,” she wrote after the announcers came out.

Valkyrie then called on fans to stop supporting WWE.

“Stop supporting a company that has ZERO respect for their talent. You love pro wrestling, spend your money on the hundreds of other alternatives. This is wrong. Ethically, as employers they don’t care about us. Talent or fans,” she wrote in the follow-up tweet.

Valkyrie then wrote in another tweet, “We always have each other, and that’s all that matters. I love you @TheRealMorrison”

Valkyrie was released from her NXT deal back on Thursday, November 4, along with 17 other talents, reportedly due to budget cuts. She will become a free agent on Saturday, December 4 when her 30-day non-compete clause with WWE expires.

Morrison is under a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE and will become a free agent on Wednesday, February 16. Morrison’s most recent WWE run began in late September 2019. His last match was a loss to Veer Mahaan on this week’s WWE Main Event, which came after a win over Shelton Benjamin on last week’s Main Event. Morrison worked several Main Event episodes and live events in September and October, but had not worked RAW since losing to Karrion Kross on September 6.

