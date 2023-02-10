Fred Rosser Comments On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut, New NJPW STRONG Format

Fred Rosser recently spoke with the New Japan Pro Wrestling website for an interview.

During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar known as Darren Young spoke about the new format for NJPW STRONG, as well as his thoughts on the upcoming in-ring debut of Mercedes Mone.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On the new format for NJPW STRONG will get more eyes on the product: “Well, we want to put more eyes on NJPW STRONG, and I think this is the way to do that. STRONG is my baby- getting this opportunity during the pandemic was intimidating at first, and I’m not afraid to say that I wasn’t sure I could cut it in New Japan, but when the red light’s on, like Kevin Kelly said ‘very few can keep up with this engine’. I’ve amazed myself with some of what I’ve achieved and that we’ve achieved so far, and I think we can keep amazing everyone. I’m not afraid no more [laughs].”

On how excited he is for Mercedes Moné’s matchup at Battle in the Valley: “I’m so excited, especially for Mercedes [Mone], that’s my girl, and I know this has been a dream of hers for a long, long time.”

Check out the complete Fred Rosser interview by visiting NJPW1972.com.