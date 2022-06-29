Fred Rosser Talks About Possibility Of Returning To WWE As A Coach Or Trainer

Fred Rosser recently spoke with the Comedy Store podcast for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion spoke about possibly returning to WWE as a coach or trainer.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how he would love to return to NXT as a trainer: “I would love to, I would really love to. I remember when (John) Laurinaitis took over, he called me up and asked me — he hired me in 2009 — when he took over for Mark Carrano, he asked me how I was doing. ‘I’m doing well, I’m with New Japan.’ ‘Yeah, I used to work for All Japan.’ ‘I’m doing well, I’m doing my thing.’ I would love to, I would love to go back to NXT because that’s where I started. I was on the original season of NXT so going back and helping elevate talent. Time ain’t on our side, I’m 38. I want to push it until the wheels come off, but who knows.”

On Norman Smiley asking him if he’d ever come back to WWE during WrestleMania weekend: “I remember seeing Norman Smiley during WrestleMania in Dallas and he said, ‘would you ever come back as a trainer?’ Yeah, I’d come back as a trainer, but I’m not ready for it. You’re not going to pull the plug on me, I still have more to do in wrestling. I would love to be a coach or anything like that.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes.