Fred Rosser Thinking About Dressing Up as ‘Black John Cena’ for a NJPW Halloween Event

Fred Rosser will compete in NJPW’s The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street, and for the Halloween-themed event, he’s thinking about dressing as “Black John Cena.” On the Insiders Edge Pro Wrestling Podcast, Rosser mentioned that he’s thinking about dressing in the name he’s been called in jest for many years. The show is on October 27.

“I don’t remember the exact person, but however it came about, Michael Tarver from the Nexus, he would call my chin, I had the All-American chin,” he said. I don’t know how that came about, me being the black John Cena, but it’s funny. New Japan Strong is doing a show in New York, a Halloween show, and I’m thinking about dressing up as the Black John Cena.”

He continued, “So we’ll see how that goes at a New Japan STRONG show. I’m still thinking about it. I think that’s what I might be for Halloween, the Black John Cena, but it’s gonna be my own way, you know, my own version of it, so we’ll see if I do it or not. I’d have to shave the goatee off, too, so I can have that pronounced chin like him, so I think that’s what I’m gonna be.”

NJPW will host the Rumble on 44th Street on October 28. There will be a mystery card in the Night Before show.



