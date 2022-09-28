Freddie Prinze Jr. Advises AEW’s Tony Khan on Why There’s No Need to Criticize WWE

Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the AEW Grand Slam shows, including Saraya’s debut on AEW Dynamite, this week on the “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast. Here are a the highlights.

Freddie Prinze Jr. discusses Saraya’s AEW debut:

“If you don’t know who this woman is, she has lived a life with more experiences than all of us combined. She has been wrestling since she was 13 or 14 years old. Her family life was insane. It was basically like growing up in a carnival. She has dealt with crazy stuff, both good and bad. Some were her choices, some were not her choice, but for her to go through all of the things she has gone through and walk out on that stage, she looked phenomenal. She looked in great shape. She looked excited, happy, not burnt out. She’s living in the moment and no one knew, not even the wrestlers in the ring knew that she was making her debut. I know this for a fact.”

“Like I said, man, she’s made some choices in her life that you will not agree with and she’s made some choices in her life that you’ll really respect. But at the end of the day, all those choices, the good and the bad ones, have brought her to this moment, and it was so awesome to see her get that kind of response from a sold out Arthur Ashe stadium.”

Tony Khan should listen to Freddie’s advice:

“Tony Khan, who runs, books, and pays for and does everything, he is the man at AEW, took a shot on The Crown Jewel. It turns out you and I aren’t the only ones that think it’s a silly Pay-per-view. But I felt like he got a lot of heat for it and we didn’t based on the way both parties described it. So this is for Tony. Tony sh*t all over it and said it’s just some BS and the only Crown Jewel is at Arthur Ashe, basically selling his stuff. Tony, you ain’t got to do that. You don’t have to dump on The Crown Jewel. Everyone on earth knows it’s horsesh*t. Everyone on earth knows it is just a payday for WWE.”

“He takes things very personally and he gets in his feelings, and he talks about feeling attacked and things like this. Tony, you are the man. You have your first million dollar gate, Arthur Ashe stadium, huge frigging show. I know you lost a couple wrestlers, but they were wrestlers that you weren’t doing anything with anyway. You’re the man. Don’t trip on what WWE is doing right now. Don’t take it personally. ‘Well, it’s personal man. They’re coming after my business.’ You’re going after their business too. You guys are competing in the same marketplace. It’s like two action movies opening on the same weekend. You don’t need to be insecure by these guys. You’re a young company. You’re growing exponentially. You’re growing quickly and you’re starting to put on shows that people are respecting on both sides of the fence. Take confidence in that. Take confidence in the accomplishments and stop worrying about what they’re doing.”

