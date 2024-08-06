Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes Bron Breakker’s World Title Push Will Start When RAW Moves To Netflix

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke on his podcast, “Wrestling with Freddie,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including how he believes WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker’s main event push will start when RAW moves to Netflix.

Prinze Jr. said, “They are building this dude up to be a monster and to be a World Champion. I think his championship reign will start to commence right around the Netflix deal and that would be, look, ‘This is our new star, on the new network, he is a monster. He has got title X, Y or Z.’”

“I don’t know which one it will be at that point, but ‘He is our guy.’”

