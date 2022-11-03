Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes MJF Will Become AEW World Champion at Full Gear

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently gave his opinion on MJF challenging AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear during a recent episode of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former member of the WWE creative team staff believes that MJF will win the match.

“It’s MJF, and everybody else is after that. The stories this kid is telling at 26 years old are unbelievable. I mean, it’s so good. Everything is based in reality[…] He’s not a heel or a babyface. He is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and he is completely unique to everyone else in this business right now. Nobody can touch him. Watch what this kid does.”

“I don’t know how they’re going to end this story, but he has a match with the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. So, I am certain MJF beats Jon Moxley at the pay-per-view. But I am in love with this young man. This dude is awesome. I will blow smoke up his a** every single week on this podcast.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: