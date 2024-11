Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke on his podcast, “Wrestling with Freddie,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including how he believes the WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match at this weekend’s Crown Jewel will be the match of the night.

Prinze Jr. said, “That’s gonna be an awesome match. That’ll probably be match of the night … They’re gonna show up and show out.”

