Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes Vince McMahon’s Dislike of Sneezing Has Been “Blown Up”

On the latest episode of his podcast, Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed Vince McMahon’s dislike of sneezing, whether from himself or someone else. That’s because McMahon believes someone should be able to regulate it. According to the former WWE creative writer, he never saw McMahon sneeze:

“I don’t think so. If I did, I didn’t care. I mean, it’s a normal thing,” said Freddie. “I know. I’ve heard all like the ‘ew, gross’ stories and all that. But he just plays it up, you know? He doesn’t like it, but who wants to get sneezed on, who wants to get sick? Nobody. But I think that’s been blown up more than it actually is. Or when I worked there — at one point it had been a real thing, but even he kind of played it up a little bit, at this point. But I never got in trouble for sneezing.”

(Quotes via Fightful)