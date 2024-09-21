Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes WWE RAW Moving To Two Hours Could Lead To Talent Cuts

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke on his podcast, “Wrestling with Freddie,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including how he believes WWE RAW going to two hours for the rest of the year could lead to TKO making cuts to the roster.

Prinze Jr. said, “They’re moving it and cutting it down to two, which I’ve always thought is the perfect amount of time. I predict they will not have as many wrestlers on the roster as they currently do because there won’t be enough time. That’s a full hour less of matches, segments, storylines, backstage segments, promos in the ring … a full hour less, which means it won’t be cost-effective for them to carry that many wrestlers. They are now owned by TKO, another corporation, and they will do a cost-effective … [they’ll think] ‘This wrestler’s not being used, cut them. This wrestler’s not being used, cut them,’ which gives more opportunities for wrestlers to go to AEW, to go to another brand if it goes out there.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.