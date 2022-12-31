Freddie Prinze Jr. Discusses Whether He Would Work in Creative for WWE or AEW

Freddie Prinze Jr worked for WWE from 2008 to 2009, and then again from 2010 to 2012.

During a recent episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, he discussed the possibility of accepting a creative role in WWE or AEW if one was offered to him. Here are the highlights:

Possible WWE return:

“WWE is very streamlined. They have a writers’ room [and] those writers would hate me the same way they hated me the first time I worked there. And trust me, they did. I had to earn their respect … and probably not all of them liked me.”

What he’d like to do in WWE:

“We’re gonna give you three wrestlers that we don’t have a story for and we’re not focused on them … can you come up with something?”

If he’d work for AEW:

“That would be a more full-time thing. That wouldn’t be ‘Just give me three wrestlers.’ I would say, ‘Hey, let’s you tell me who you want to wrestle at your pay-per-view. And let me tell your fans why they’re going to fight. That would have to be the scenario, right?”