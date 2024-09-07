Freddie Prinze Jr. Explains Why He Is Not A Fan Of The Casino Gauntlet Match

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke on his podcast, “Wrestling with Freddie,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the AEW women’s division.

Prinze Jr. said, “The women’s division in AEW is very rapidly growing. And I’m not going to say it’s going to be better than WWE’s because Charlotte Flair’s coming back…but Jamie Hayter, Saraya who can’t wrestle every day but when she does gives a good match, and for those who don’t know she’s got like major neck injuries. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, Mercedes Mone, the world champion and the former world champion Toni Storm and Mariah May. That alone, and then forget all the people who are going to be losing like the [Hikaru] Shida’s and all those who are going to be helping putting these over, they’ve got a serious women’s division now.”

On why he is not a fan of the Casino Gauntlet Match:

“I have always hated this match. I have never understood it, even when I understood the rules I still was like, ‘Wait, what?’ How are these guys going to tell a story if there’s no time limit set, like it could be 30 seconds. How do you tell a story in 30 seconds and get yourself over before the next dude comes out and their job is to get themselves over? So it was always a weird match to me, and then I saw this one and everybody told a story and commentary was prepared to put over everyone’s story.”

