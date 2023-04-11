FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Freddie Prinze Jr. Joins Premier Streaming Network as Co-Owner

Famed actor, producer, and screenwriter, Freddie Prinze Jr. has joined the ownership team of Premier Streaming Network (PSN). Prinze Jr., who was part of the creative team for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and currently hosts the Wrestling With Freddie and That Was Pretty Scary podcasts, joins Paul Owen, Josh Shernoff and Fred Shernoff as owners of PSN, and will help the continuing growth of the streaming service, both on-air and behind the scenes.

“Premier Streaming Network has rapidly established an impressive, user-friendly platform that champions independent promotions and creators and their diverse content,” said Prinze Jr. “I’m genuinely excited by the PSN team’s dedication, their proven success and their in-depth understanding of the streaming industry. Combining my own experiences with their passion, we’re forming a dynamic team focused on delivering the content viewers want to see and offering talented content creators a home to showcase their talents.”

Launched this past January, PSN has already accumulated over 2000 hours of content including wrestling libraries and live shows from more than 20 promotions. Recently, PSN announced that the platform is the exclusive international home for Major League Wrestling’s (MLW) “MLW Underground Wrestling.”

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Freddie Prinze Jr. to the Premier Streaming Network team,” said Paul Owen, President of PSN. “Freddie shares a passion for what we do, and his vision and experience will help Premier Streaming Network continue to grow, and enhance the experience for users worldwide.”

“Freddie is the perfect creative partner, with extensive experience both in front of and behind the camera,” said Josh Shernoff, Vice President of Programming and Creative Development at PSN. “Freddie’s unparalleled love for professional wrestling, combined with his expertise in writing and producing original content, will undoubtedly help Premier to continue its growth in the wrestling space and the entertainment industry as a whole.”

“We’re thrilled to be working alongside Freddie as we reinforce our commitment to independent creators and fans, while exploring new growth opportunities,” said Fred Shernoff, Vice President of Business Operations and Finance at PSN. “We look forward to delivering unique experiences and content to the PSN community.”

In addition to professional wrestling events, Premier+ members receive PSN original programming like sports news and weekly podcasts.

Premier Streaming Network is available on a full suite of platforms and devices including Web, iOS and Android mobile web and desktop, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and many Smart TV’s.

