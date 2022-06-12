Freddie Prinze Jr. Names Former WWE Star He Wants in His New Promotion

Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently discussed his intentions to launch a wrestling promotion on his podcast.

Prinze Jr. discussed the promotion and prospective names on his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast:

“[Killer/Karrion] Kross is definitely a cat that I like.”

“I was like, ‘Dude, oh, what’s up, man? You and your girl are like the satanic, super hot Macho Man and Elizabeth.’ I said, ‘Man, I love what you guys are doing over there, for real.’ So that’s when he and I first met,” Prinze Jr. said. “So as soon as he was gone, he was one of the first guys that I reached out to. I said, ‘Hey man, whatever you sign, make sure the contract is up in about a year-and-a-half.’”

