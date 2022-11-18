Freddie Prinze Jr. Notices a Disconnect From Darby Allin’s AEW Character

Darby Allin is one of AEW’s most popular stars, but former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes there is a disconnect. On the November 2 episode of Dynamite, Allin wrestled Jay Lethal in a losing effort due to interference by Cole Karter, dressed as Sting. After that, Jeff Jarrett assaulted Allin.

Prinze discussed this on his podcast “Wrestling with Freddie.”

“I have never talked about this wrestler on the podcast, which is Darby Allin,” Prinze said. “He’s got like a cool look. The promos, to me, don’t match the look and don’t match the wrestling style. So, that’s always been a disconnect for me.”

Prinze shifted his attention to Lethal by stating, “I don’t know what they’re doing with this guy ’cause he’s money on the microphone, so they gave him a manager,” Prinze said. “Doesn’t make sense to me. He’s money in the ring, so he never wrestles in like a legit match, although this was legit ’cause Darby is one of the guys they’ve been building on.”

