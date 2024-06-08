Freddie Prinze Jr. On How AEW Is Using Swerve Strickland Heading Into Forbidden Door

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke on his podcast, “Wrestling with Freddie,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including On how AEW is using their current World Champion Swerve Strickland leading into Forbidden Door.

Prinze Jr. said, “They’re making him wrestle every week, which I don’t think lessens the title, but it just feels like there’s no story plan until after we get through Forbidden Door… Like, he can go out there and talk –- his promo is not a ten, but at least a seven, and he can get the crowd behind him, and Nana’s money out there no matter what.”

On Strickland’s match from this week’s Dynamite:

“I don’t know if he has to wrestle Roderick Strong. I’m not sure, man. It’s frustrating.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.