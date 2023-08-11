Freddie Prinze Jr. “Pissed Off” About “Farce” That Was Tribal Combat At SummerSlam

Freddie Prinze Jr. was thrilled with how the Tribal Combat main event for the WWE Universal Championship and title of The Tribal Chief between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso played out at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

On the latest installment of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer and actor explained why he felt the Tribal Combat bout was “a lie” and a “farce.”

“Tribal Combat was a lie. [A] farce, a complete fallacy, and I’m pissed off about it. What the hell is a Tribal Combat,” he began. “I thought these guys were going to come out, Wakanda style, with like a kendo stick, I don’t know if Samoans have shields, but if they do, Samoan shields, and they whip each other’s ass until the kendo sticks broke, and then bash each other with a shield until that breaks. And then when there’s nothing left, they just fight.”

Prinze Jr. continued, “No one’s allowed to interfere, [yet] two people interfere. I didn’t feel a lot of Samoan culture in the match, which was just kind of weird to me. And I’m not trying to say it in a woke way, I’m just … it was basically a [No DQ] match.”

