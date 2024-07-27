Freddie Prinze Jr. Provides A New Update On His Wrestling Promotion

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke on his podcast, “Wrestling with Freddie,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including a new update on his wrestling promotion.

Prinze Jr. said, “I’ve brought you on the journey as much as I can on starting my own wrestling promotion.” “I’m much closer to the finish line than the start line, and I’m much closer to a ‘yes’ than a ‘no,’ although a ‘no’ can still happen, and my dream can be crushed. If it doesn’t work with this place, then that will be it for at least this year, and I’ll have to reset and find another way to try and make it work down the road.”

“I already got a ‘yes’ from a wonderful place, from the head of their network, so you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s done.’ Not quite. They are a subsidiary of a much larger company/studio, and they need to get a yes from one of the head honchos in their finance department to get the amount of money that I need to pull this off. So if that person says yes, then I have wrestling promotion, and I should know by the end of the week. So if you’re listening to this on Thursday, by Friday, I think I’m gonna have a yes or a no. So maybe next week, I’ll get to announce either great success or tragic failure [laughs], and we’ll see. Once the process is over, I’m more than willing to talk about all the places that I went to, how I felt about it, and I’ll be able to talk more about the promotion and what it is and how we’re gonna pull it off and what kind of style. But anyway, that’s your update.”

You can check out Prinze Jr.’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)