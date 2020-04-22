Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals How He Got His Job In WWE, Recalls Making Brian Gewirtz Angry

Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke with “The New Day: Feel The Power” podcast and spoke about several professional wrestling topics. Here are the highlights:

How he got the job with WWE: And then, when I kind of made it, they would kind of put you right up front at WrestleMania shows like, yeah, that’s better than getting the best seat at a restaurant in LA. You know what I mean? Because I love wrestling. And then when I was there, I met some random people, and they were like, ‘Dude, you should talk to Vince. You’ll say no and not just crap on it. You’ll have ideas too.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I should talk to Vince.’

I wasn’t wanting to act anymore. I was like, what’s gonna happen, really? And so I went, and they said, ‘First, you have to talk to Stephanie.’ And I was like, ‘Alright.’ I didn’t know that was a big deal. I was like, ‘I’m gonna go talk to Steph.’ Then I sat down, it was like a legit job interview. And she was just asking me questions, like, ‘Oh. We’re just going like this? OK.’ So, I just started throwing some stuff, and she’s like, ‘You have to talk to my dad.’

His first day in the job and making Brian Gewirtz angry: So, I talked to Vince, *laughs* I can tell this because Brian [Gewirtz] and I are cool, but my first day, he brings me in the [Vince’s] office, and it’s just Brian Gewirtz and me. And he [Vince] goes, ‘Brian, this is Freddie. He’s going to be working with us on the writing team.’ Brian’s very polite. He goes, ‘Oh, hey man. Nice to meet you. Nice to meet you.’ We both sit down, and Vince grabs Brian’s script and goes, ‘Well, Brian’s going to be rewriting this.’

And he just throws it to me. And I look at Brian, and he’s just looking at me like he’s not nice anymore. We walk out of the room, and I’m like, ‘Dude. I don’t know–‘ And he goes, ‘This is ’cause you’re here, man!’ And I was like, ‘Bro! It’s not! I’m so sorry! I didn’t know it was going to go down like that!’ And so I was like, ‘OK. Alright. I’m a quick learner.’ And so, it took me about two, three weeks, and I kind of figured out how the river flowed, and then I just had fun from that moment on. It was just the travel that kicked my butt.

