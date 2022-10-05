Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals That He Made an Offer to Bray Wyatt

Freddie Prinze Jr. was asked about the wrestling promotion that he is working on getting started during the most recent episode of the “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, and he was asked if he can give an update on it:

“I’m still moving forward. I have a finished draft, a finished script. I have two producers that are both interested in wanting to partner up with me on this. I don’t have a TV deal in place, but I have, very close to that. It’s weird sharing dreams for two reasons. One, once you release the energy, it’s out there and it’s no longer within you, so then you have to kind of find a new way to challenge yourself. Secondly, I hate announcing a deal before there’s ink on paper, because until there’s ink on paper, your script is nothing. Your federation is nothing. It’s just an idea. I have a script in place that people have been incredibly receptive to. I am working on filling out a roster. I have a female in place that a lot of people know and love. Yeah, I can say that. Everybody knows that I love Bray and it was basically reported that I was the one that made the offer, and sure, I’ll confirm that. I’ve put out an offer there and I think it’s a creative offer. Financially I wouldn’t be able to compete with the WWE, but I’ve put other things in there that I think are important to Bray. I don’t think I’m going to get it as the weeks go on, but we’ll see. You never know, and if I don’t, then I’ll shift gears again like I did the last time. It’s a speed bump in the road and I will find the next person and rework the story to make it work for that, but whoever my main guy is, that’s who this is going to revolve around in the wrestling half of things.”

On if he could have somebody already with AEW or WWE:

“The short answer to that without giving anything away is yes. There are people that I love a lot, that I respect a lot. I have a solid relationship with WWE and AEW. WWE is a much more exclusive with their contracts, so if I were to use WWE talent, it would be very unlikely that they would be wrestling, but there might be a position for them in the backstage part of the show, whereas AEW is a little more free with their contracts and are more willing, so long as you protect their talent the right way to give you a little something.”

If the fan voting for Cyber Sunday PPVs were legit:

“Behind the scenes or behind the curtain, these were legit. They literally worked out three different matches with whoever the main guy in the ring was going to be. Granted, you know that these were all super pros so they didn’t have to choreograph the entire match. They can feel it while they’re out there. But they would have to be prepared, regardless of who they thought would win just in case someone didn’t win the vote and they would have to go with the person who did. So they were always very careful with the three options they gave you. They didn’t want to give you like Doink the Clown versus Shawn Michaels because they can’t trust fans to not go, ‘Yea, let’s see Doink versus Shawn Michaels’, because that match would suck. So they would always give you three credible choices. But it was a legit vote. Every time that the vote came in, that’s who went in and wrestled. I never knew that. I always thought it was a work when I was watching them, but I liked them a lot even though I thought they were fake. Once I found out it was real, it just brought a whole different level of magic to it. So I would love to see something like that come back again.”

