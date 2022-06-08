Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals Who He Thinks Is Most Underutilized in WWE

On this week’s Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed who he believes is underutilized in WWE.

The former WWE creative writer named Kevin Owens and believes he should be scheduled as a top talent.

“First of all, the return of Alexa Bliss was a complete and total tragedy. They literally just said, ‘Here’s a match.’ No story whatsoever. Here’s a match, but they just brought her back. Maybe they have something, so I’m not going to dump on that just yet.”

“But Kevin Owens, man, I feel he should be playing in major stories all the time. His level of commitment, his talent, and his ability to execute that talent in the ring and on the mic is next level. So he’s like writer proof. He should be a major title player. He should always be competing, or up near the top with, say Cody, Seth, Roman, Bobby, anybody who’s at world championship level. He should be involved with one of their character storylines at all times.”

You can listen to the podcast below:



(H/T to WrestlingNews.co)