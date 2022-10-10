Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals Words That Would Set Vince McMahon Off

During the most recent episode of “Wrestling With Freddy,” Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed a wide variety of topics.

The former WWE creative writer disclosed that the words “belt” and “strap” were triggers for the former CEO of the WWE, Vince McMahon.

“You weren’t even allowed to say ‘belt’ when Vince McMahon was running things,” Prinze said. “You had to say ‘title’ or ‘championship.’ I think those were the only two things you could say.”

“Belt” isn’t the only word that would set McMahon off. “If you said ‘strap,’ oh, Vince would just go off, man. ‘Aw, godd*****, did he just say strap? Jesus Christ, promo s***,’” Prinze said in his best McMahon impersonation. “He would go off on one word, and the rest of the promo would be dope, and he wouldn’t even hear it.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: