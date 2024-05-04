Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares His Thoughts On Solo Sikoa’s Recent Character Work

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke on his podcast, “Wrestling with Freddie,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including WWE star Solo Sikoa’s character work as of late and how Sikoa is doing really well and growing.

Prinze Jr. said, “Solo is playing the leadership role and he’s not having it from Paul Heyman.” “He comes out and he’s doing really well, and you’ve seen him grow as far as his skills and his comfort with the character and what he brings to the table.”

“But he’s like: Yo, I’m not a #2 guy now, I’m not a #3 guy that’s gonna lose for the next year, I’m gonna be a #1 guy and you’re gonna do what I tell you to do.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.