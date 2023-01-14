Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares Idea He Has For Women’s Title Scene On WWE SmackDown

Freddie Prinze Jr. may be attending AEW television events, but he still talks about the scene in his forming place of business, WWE.

During a recent installment of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer and actor spoke about the situation surrounding the SmackDown Women’s Championship following the return and title victory of Charlotte Flair over Ronda Rousey.

“When Raquel Rodriguez comes in, do you want her to get it off someone that’s legit that the company respects so that it means more, or she’s just going to win it off a part-timer,” Prinze stated. “No, put it on Charlotte, and then let Charlotte and Raquel go to WrestleMania, and it will be an awesome match.”

Prinze added, “They’ll only cheer her about a month and then they’ll all turn to boos on her every single title run. Everybody is happy and everybody wins. You don’t want Ronda still with the title, I promise.”

Check out the complete Wrestling With Freddie podcast at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.