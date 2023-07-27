Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks Jey Uso Is Most Popular Wrestler Today

How popular is Jey Uso with the WWE Universe these days?

He’s called “Main Event” Jey Uso for a reason.

Former WWE writer and actor Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke on his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast about how he feels Jey Uso is currently the most over Superstar on the WWE talent roster.

“Jey Uso moves around and has better body language than anybody in professional wrestling,” Prinze Jr. said. “The crowd is so hot for him and he probably says less than every single over superstar in wrestling right now. Less than MJF, less than Sami [Zayn], even less than Kevin [Owens] — Kevin just does those quips.”

Prinze Jr. continued, “But, he’s so active and looks so volatile that you can’t take your eyes off him. I really think he’s the most over dude right now in the game because he’s in the main storyline in wrestling and he’s the main guy in the main storyline in professional wrestling right now.”

