Free Agent Heading to WWE, Update on the Status of Several Other Free Agents

Fightful Select has updates on several wrestlers who are currently available as free agents.

– In an update on Colby Corino, the report noted that “he is headed to WWE.” The company couldn’t legally contact him until his contract with the NWA expired.

Corino confirmed on social media two weeks ago that he had left the NWA last month. It is unknown when he will sign with WWE and begin training at the Performance Center.

– Rhett Titus confirmed his status as a free agent. With ROH preparing to hold TV tapings soon, it will be interesting to see if he is called back.

– Recently, Cheeseburger has worked for ROH and AEW. Fightful, on the other hand, was told that he was still a free agent. Cheeseburger, also known as CB, has gained popularity in recent years due to his in-ring prowess.

– Finally, KC Navarro remains unsigned. In December, Navarro participated in a WWE tryout alongside veterans Kylie Rae, Vincent, and Dutch.