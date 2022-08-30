Free Fan Activations for WWE Clash at The Castle Weekend Announced

WWE has announced that there will be free fan activations at Cardiff Castle this Friday and Saturday, which is the day of the WWE Clash at The Castle event from Principality Stadium.

The Smyths Toys Pop-Up will include a life-size WWE Wrekkin’ Rampage Rig, a WWE Mattel Action Figure Display, a WWE 2K22 Gaming Station, a Funko Pop Photo Opportunity, and special appearances by WWE Superstars. In addition, there will be a photo opportunity with Funko Pop figures.

On Friday, the Smyths Toys Pop-Up will be open from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm at the Cardiff Castle South Gate, and on Saturday, it will be open from 9 am to 5 pm.

The Undertaker Experience will feature a special memorabilia display with items from the career of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, as well as a photo opportunity on Taker’s throne and the opportunity to purchase exclusive merchandise.

The Undertaker Experience will be held at Cardiff Castle’s Undercroft on Friday from 10am to 6pm, with the last entry at 5pm, and on Saturday from 9am to 6pm, with the last entry at 5pm.

