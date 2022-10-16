Free Meet and Greet With Jon Moxley for Fans Attending Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite

On October 17th, AEW will be hosting a free meet-and-greet with Jon Moxley in Cincinnati. The free meet-and-greet is only available to fans who have purchased tickets for this Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW announced, “There will be a free meet & greet opportunity in Cincinnati with #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley this Monday, October 17th at 4:30pm ET! Tickets can be purchased at the @HeritageBankCtr box office. #AEWDynamite ticket is required!”

