Frustrated WWE Star Asks for an Opportunity, Keith Lee Responds

AEW star Keith Lee recognizes what T-Bar (aka Donovan Dijak/Dominik Dijakovic) is going through in WWE and how not being used can be difficult.

After being pushed in Retribution, the group swiftly rose to mid-card status. T-Bar and Mac were booked as wrestlers to put others over when the trio was broken up. T-Bar’s last Raw match was in February, while his most recent SmackDown match was in April at the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He’s largely been seen on Main Event.

T-Bar tweeted after Monday’s Main Event taping, “I just need an opportunity.” The AEW star responded with a GIF from The Office that was captioned, “Unquestionably.”

pic.twitter.com/tRecVp7Ocz — Apparent Lee I Am Vocal Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 7, 2022

Lee and T-Bar have known each other for years and have had notable matches on the indie scene, including a contest at PWG Battle of Los Angeles in 2017. They then signed with NXT, where they feuded and had some amazing matches, including the epic North American Championship match at NXT TakeOver: Portland in 2020.

Their most recent meeting was in November 2020. Lee was let go by WWE in November 2021 after multiple changes to his booking on the main roster, before signing with AEW the following February.

Lee has been placed in a tag team with Swerve Strickland after falling short in a triple threat match against Team Taz and AEW Tag Team champions Jurassic Express at AEW Double Or Nothing for the Tag Titles.